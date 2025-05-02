Bison Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,105,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 59,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 421,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

