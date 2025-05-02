Bison Wealth LLC Sells 5,985 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 108,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,356,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,809 shares of company stock worth $6,154,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

ADI stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.43.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

