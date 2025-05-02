Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 74.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $715.21 million, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OXM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,466. The trade was a 16.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.