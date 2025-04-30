Northern Trust Corp Has $463 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of ASML worth $462,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $666.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $684.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $704.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $6.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.48%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.