MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 265.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 215,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 163.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 163,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,496.04. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $635,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 494,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,237.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.