Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 170.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,193 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Paul Lang acquired 321,408 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $2,442,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,835.20. This trade represents a 472.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OPRX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised OptimizeRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.18. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

About OptimizeRx

(Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.