354,500 Shares in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Purchased by Castalian Partners LLC

Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000. BV Financial comprises about 3.1% of Castalian Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVFL. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in BV Financial in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BV Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BV Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BV Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BV Financial by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 71,279 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BV Financial stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. BV Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.63.

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

