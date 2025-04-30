GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GNNDY opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.22). GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.