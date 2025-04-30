Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Raises Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a 5.8% increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.57. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 325.95% and a net margin of 28.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

