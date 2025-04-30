Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Estimate for Unifi Earnings

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Unifi in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Unifi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. Unifi has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.31). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Insider Activity at Unifi

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 16,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $89,338.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,352,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,600. This represents a 0.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unifi by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 778.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unifi by 5,775.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter worth $3,191,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 855,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

