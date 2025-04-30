The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.66% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $64,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,299,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 101,290 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,502,000 after buying an additional 326,643 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after buying an additional 639,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,918,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DSGX. CIBC lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

