Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 814,148 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814,148 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Chart Industries by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

GTLS opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

