Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EMR opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.