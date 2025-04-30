AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $336,000 in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $238.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.84. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,084.59.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

