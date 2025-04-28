Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

