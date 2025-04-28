Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $82.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $94.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

