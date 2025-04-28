Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $50,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $103.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

