United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 0.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $16,729,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.0 %

URI stock opened at $634.70 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $615.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.87.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

