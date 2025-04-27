Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) by 139.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.32% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,389,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,917,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

BATS:UVXY opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

