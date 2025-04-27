BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.91 billion.

BYD Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. BYD has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BYD in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Stories

