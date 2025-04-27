Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 15,072 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,593.23. The trade was a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FYBR. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

FYBR stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

