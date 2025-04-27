TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Invests $182,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

