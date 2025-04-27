TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5,658.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

BBCA stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $75.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.16.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

