TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $154.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

