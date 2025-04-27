Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.71. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

