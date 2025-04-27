Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $104.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $759.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $93.24 and a 12-month high of $127.38.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

