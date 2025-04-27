Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after purchasing an additional 589,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after buying an additional 515,378 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after buying an additional 397,492 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 514,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Lennar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

