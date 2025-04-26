TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 334 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3544 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

