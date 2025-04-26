Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 730 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Post were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 426.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Post by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Post by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $112.86 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POST

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,835. This trade represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.