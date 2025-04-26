Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $4,388,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Nucor by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,836,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Nucor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $115.70 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.