Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $452.12 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research raised Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.29.

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

