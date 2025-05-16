BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $10.49. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 167,963 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.8%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

