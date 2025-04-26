Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OMCL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

