Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for LLY Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.87. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2027 earnings at $39.52 EPS.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of LLY stock opened at $884.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $827.69 and its 200 day moving average is $818.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $839.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
