Promising Grocery Stocks To Follow Today – April 24th

Costco Wholesale, PepsiCo, Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the retail or wholesale sale of food and everyday household essentials, such as supermarket chains, discount grocers, and grocery-centric wholesalers. Investors track these equities to gain exposure to the relatively stable, non-cyclical demand for basic consumer staples, often viewing them as defensive holdings that can provide steady dividends and resilience during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $972.61. 1,366,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,850. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $969.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $954.22. The company has a market capitalization of $431.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $714.41 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PEP traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,670. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $134.58 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,381,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,315,388. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $531.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $396.35 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,089,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797,851. The firm has a market cap of $768.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

See Also