Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $111.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE LPX opened at $86.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

