Rep. George Whitesides Sells Off Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Representative George Whitesides (D-California) recently sold shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). In a filing disclosed on April 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Coca-Cola stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GEORGE WHITESIDES INDIVIDUAL” account.

Representative George Whitesides also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 3/24/2025.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $961,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,334. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $22,263,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

About Representative Whitesides

George Whitesides (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 27th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Whitesides (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 27th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

George Whitesides earned a bachelor’s degree in public and international affairs from Princeton University in 1996 and a master’s degree in remote sensing and GIS from the University of Cambridge in 2000. His career experience includes working as the chief of staff for NASA during the administration of President Barack Obama (D) and the CEO of human spaceflight company Virgin Galactic. Whitesides co-founded Megafire Action, an organization dedicated to responding to wildfires. Whitesides co-chaired the Antelope Valley Covid-19 Task Force and joined the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) as a board member.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.