Barclays PLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TME Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 341,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

