Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 11,135 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Two Sigma Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3836 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.