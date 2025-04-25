Three Seasons Wealth LLC Takes $820,000 Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CNX stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.