Bullseye Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,519 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,740 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRX stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded OptimizeRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director James Paul Lang purchased 321,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $2,442,700.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,835.20. This represents a 472.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

