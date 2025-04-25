Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stake Boosted by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,558 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

