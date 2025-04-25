New Vernon Investment Management LLC Sells 94,117 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,117 shares during the period. Lincoln National accounts for 0.3% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

NYSE LNC opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

