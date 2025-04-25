Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,841 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $153,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

AMP stock opened at $473.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.46 and a 200-day moving average of $522.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

