Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $10,498,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.2% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 474,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 115,588 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

