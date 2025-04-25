Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 5.9 %

CSL opened at $381.21 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.74.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.