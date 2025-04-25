Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Shell were worth $50,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.97%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

