Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.360-7.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.800-1.850 EPS.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $170.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $94.42 and a 1-year high of $171.63.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $5,954,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,426 shares in the company, valued at $81,495,308.62. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.