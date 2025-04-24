Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 121.99%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

