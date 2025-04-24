Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,505 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.